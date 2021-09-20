More Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in South Heartland District

HASTINGS – The South Heartland District Health Department reported another collection of mosquitoes trapped in Adams County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Six human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported so far this month in the Central District, which covers Hall, Hamilton, and Howard Counties. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has also reported two deaths in the state due to the West Nile Virus.

Symptoms of West Nile illness are usually mild, including fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. However, the symptoms may be more severe, sometimes causing permanent neurological damage, and may result in death. Most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick, but about 20 percent develop symptoms and less than one percent of people have more severe symptoms. Those who are over 60 years old, have underlying medical conditions or depressed immune systems are at higher risk of more severe infections.

There are steps they suggest to take to prevent being bitten by a mosquito. Dress in long sleeves and pants when outside, especially between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Also draining any standing water and using insect repellent with DEET in it.