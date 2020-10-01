More Than 25 Nebraska Volunteers Assisting with Red Cross Disaster Responses Across the U.S.

NEBRASKA – The American Red Cross is responding to multiple massive disasters across the country, including wildfires on the West Coast and hurricanes on the Gulf Coast. Trained disaster workers are providing food, shelter, supplies and comfort to people in need across as many as 10 states as tens of thousands of people have been impacted by recent disasters.

28 volunteers from Nebraska have assisted with disaster responses since September 1. At last count, 3 of those 28 are from the Tri-Cities with two from Kearney and one from Grand Island. Many of these volunteers are on the ground in the affected areas, while some are supporting virtually. Josh Murray, Regional Communication Director for the Red Cross, says they are still in need of more volunteers.

We need them locally, but also we need people who are able to deploy to help out. If you’re watching the news, you’ve seen the wildfires all over the west coast. You’ve seen hurricane Laura a few weeks ago hit. We need volunteers who can help us go down and serve those people who are in need. We encourage people to go look at RedCross.org/volunteer. You can find out the priority positions we need. And that way you can get yourself signed up, get trained, and be in position to help when disasters like this hit. Not only locally here, when we have floods, tornadoes, whatever we might have here. But around the country we need people who can go and help when other disasters hit.

Besides volunteering, those wishing to help people affected by disasters like wildfires, storms and countless other disasters can make a donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief.

People can do that by visiting RedCross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word DISASTER to 90999 to make a $10 donation.