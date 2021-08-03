Morrison Cancer Center Set to Open in Grand Island

HASTINGS – The Morrison Cancer Center’s full-service cancer center at Grand Island Regional Medical Center is opening early September.

Located in the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building, the Morrison Cancer Center in Grand Island will offer hematology/oncology treatments, PET/CT imaging, lab services and a state-of-the-art infusion center. Dr. M. Sitki Copur is the medical director.

David Jones, MCC Director, said the second half of the center — radiation oncology, featuring a new linear accelerator — will open early in 2022. The radiation portion is currently under construction with final details being put into place in the oncology wing.

“The Morrison Cancer Center was chosen by Grand Island Regional Medical Center executives as the primary provider of cancer services on the GIRMC campus,” Jones said. “MCC is part of the Mary Lanning Healthcare family, an independently owned, non-profit organization. Because of that, we can provide the care central Nebraska patients need with all the decisions being made right here in the tri-cities.”

Ryan D. Crouch, DO, Grand Island Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, said the Morrison Cancer Center was chosen from among several respected programs statewide that wanted to locate at GIRMC.

“We were looking for a program that was known for quality care, cutting-edge technology and a program that understands our culture in central Nebraska,” Dr. Crouch said. “We found that this can cer care system already existed in our own back yard (Hastings’ Morrison Cancer Center).”

“In addition to their great reputation and service to the people of south central Nebraska, this cancer care program is comprehensive and allowed us to bring Dr. Copur back to the cancer community in Grand Island,” Dr. Crouch said. “Dr. Copur is a tireless leader in the field of oncology and he has dedicated his life to ‘killing and defeating’ cancer. We feel that his dedication and passion, supported by the good people of the Morrison Cancer Center, will strengthen the already robust cancer care provided to the people of Grand Island and the central Nebraska region.”