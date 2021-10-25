Morrison Cancer Center to Celebrate Opening of Grand Island Location on Tuesday

GRAND ISLAND – The Morrison Cancer Center will celebrate the opening of its Grand Island location with a Grand Opening and Open House on Tuesday, October 26. The event, on the first floor of the Prairie Commons medical office building at Grand Island Regional Medical Center, begins at 3:30pm. Mark Callahan, of Mary Lanning Healthcare, says that this new facility will have a lot to offer.

This isn’t just a clinic, this is the whole cancer program. So it’s the whole cancer center package. We will be able to treat patients, the Grand Island patients and their community, and surrounding communities, in this cancer center on the campus of Grand Island Regional. So there shouldn’t be any reason where they have to travel outside of Grand Island to get high quality cancer services.

There was a need for the cancer center in Grand Island as well.

And that’s when we started to have those conversations with Grand Island Regional. They were looking at someone that could come in and put a cancer center, a cancer program, together. And once they looked at our cancer program, saw the quality and everything we could offer, that just kind of made the deal.

A Grand Island Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will happen at 4pm, with the event ending at 7pm. They will also be introducing the staff. The public is invited and refreshments will be served. The second half of the center, radiation oncology, featuring a new linear accelerator, will open early in 2022, as it is still under construction.