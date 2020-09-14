Most of Nebraska Moving into Phase 4 of Directed Health Measures Today

NEBRASKA – Most of Nebraska, including the Central District Health Department, Two Rivers Public Health Department, and South Heartland District Health Department areas, are moving on to Phase 4 of Directed Health Measures today.

Phase 4 DHMs move restrictions on restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers, and other businesses to guidance, and allow outdoor venues to operate at full capacity. Arenas and event centers may operate at 75% capacity, though organizers of events of 500 or more people must still receive local health department approval prior to an event. Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that it is still important to follow those guidelines.

I think our community has been doing a great job with following the Directed Health Measures in general. But we need to keep at it. There are preventative actions that we can continue to do in our community that will help the schools stay open. And we’ve talked about these a lot but I’m going to repeat them again because we need to stay home if we have symptoms, even mild symptoms, that are consistent with COVID.

Health officials are also saying that, regardless of county of residence, recommendations remain for all Nebraskans to continue social distancing, as well as wear face coverings, wash hands frequently, and stay home when sick to help limit coronavirus transmission.

Anyone with close contact to someone testing positive for the virus is encouraged to quarantine and get tested. Most of Nebraska had been in Phase 3 since August 1st.