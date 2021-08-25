Multiple Agencies Respond to Hastings house fire

HASTINGS – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Twelve firefighters from Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 126 E Park St. at 3:36 p.m. Twenty-one firefighters from Hastings Rural, Doniphan, Glenvil, Holstein and Clay Center fire departments also responded to provide mutual aid.

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the two-story home, originating from the basement. Firefighters had the fire under control by 4:32 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Tenants had moved out of the home before the fire started, and the structure was vacant at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Adams County Emergency Management, The Salvation Army, the Hastings Police Department and the Hastings Utilities Department all assisted at the scene.