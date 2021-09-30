Multiple Arrests Related to Drug Offenses in Hastings

HASTINGS – On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force (CNDSSTF) and Compact for Apprehension of Narcotics Dealers and Offenders (CANDO) conducted saturation patrols within high crime/drug areas in Hastings, Nebraska. This operation led to multiple traffic stops/arrests and seizures within the City of Hastings.

According to Captain Mike Doremus, these types of operations are conducted in areas of our city where there are high numbers of citizen complaints regarding drug activity or where previous drug activity has occurred.

During this operation, Capt. Doremus reports a total of six individuals were arrested for drug-related charges, including possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver. Two additional individuals were arrested for local warrants. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also seized in relation to these methamphetamine cases.

The following individuals were arrested and lodged at the Adams County Jail:

Lance D. Brittain, 32 of Hastings was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute.

Hepseba J. Rivers, 50 of Hastings was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).

Brian L. Cleveland, 56 of Hastings was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).

Abbey L. Bera, 34 of Hastings was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).

Jared N. Shinpaugh, 31 of Omaha was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).

Brian D. Martin, 33 of Hastings was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine). He was also in possession of drug paraphernalia and less than one ounce of marijuana.

Mario Partida, 29 of Hastings was arrested for an Adams County warrant.

Brianna M. Johnston, 30 of Clay Center was arrested for an Adams County warrant.