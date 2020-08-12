Multiple Crews Battle House Fire in Hastings

HASTINGS – The Hastings fire department battled a house fire for more than three hours Tuesday night. Around 630 the call came in for a house on fire in the 1000 block of North Saint Joseph Avenue.

Heavy grey smoke poured from the windows as firefighters shot hundreds of gallons of water in to stop the burning. At times flames were seen shooting through the roof. Mutual aid was called in from Hastings rural fire Department, Juniata, Glenvil, Roseland, and Holstein. The Salvation Army was on scene to assist firefighters as they struggled in the hot summer temperatures.

Detectives from the Hastings Police Department and the state fire marshal arrived to investigate the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire. In the police report, a person had called in an arson in relation to that house.

