Multiple Resurfacing Projects to Begin on Monday in Hastings

Part of Highland Road will be temporarily closed to through traffic beginning on Monday, Aug. 24 for resurfacing work.

Vontz Paving will begin milling and asphalt resurfacing on Highland Road from 12th Street to the city/county line. The work is expected to take approximately one week, weather permitting, and local traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled with a flagging operation.

Once that project is complete, Vontz Paving will begin resurfacing Minnesota Avenue from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks to 7th Street. During construction, the area will be closed to through traffic, and local traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled with a flagging operation. The work is also expected to last one week.

Following work on Minnesota Avenue, Vontz Paving will begin resurfacing 7th Street from Eastside Boulevard to 4th Avenue. During construction, the area will be closed to through traffic, and local traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled with a flagging operation. That work is also expected to last one week, but times are subject to change based on changes to the previous projects.

No parking zones will be in effect in construction areas for all three projects.

The work on 7th Street follows curb, gutter and sidewalk concrete repair that was recently completed by Ben Engel Construction.

The projects are all funded by a half-cent sales tax.

Cooperation from drivers during this period of inconvenience will be appreciated.