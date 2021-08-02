National Night Out Happening Tuesday at Chautauqua Park

HASTINGS – The Hastings Police Department will be hosting their Annual National Night Out event at Chautauqua Park on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. It is a family friendly event that is meant to build a partnership between public safety officers and communities to prevent crime and drugs in their communities. It is also intended to strengthen the relationship between the community and police departments.

Corporal John Adams, of the Hastings Police Department says that they will have a lot to do and see at the event.

We have a free BBQ. We have area public service agencies that come out and showcase what they can offer to the community. We will have various law enforcement agencies from around the area with the seatbelt enforcer so they can have kids sit in that. There will be other static displays by the fire department and other area agencies as well. So we have South Central Behavioral Services, Lyons Club, SASA, Adams County Emergency Management, Hastings Public Library. There’s just a bunch of them that will be out there.

National Night Out will involve over 16,790 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. In all, over 38.6 million people are expected to participate.

The event is free to attend and open to the public and they encourage families to bring their kids.