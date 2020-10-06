National Night Out is Tonight with The Hastings Police Department

HASTINGS – The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hastings Police Department are once again holding a National Night Out. This year it will be at the Hastings City Auditorium. Nichole Rundle, of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, says that they are recommending masks for this event.

We are still having all of our nonprofit booths there. We are still serving a meal. Hotdogs. But it is to go. There is no food to be eaten there. So we need to come in, pick up your food, and after you visit the booth, head home. We will also have the police department, fire department there with their cars, trucks, lights, sirens, all that fun stuff. Some of that will be, obviously changed, there won’t be as much interaction inside the police cars and the fire trucks, like the kids have been able to do in the past. But they’ll still be able to see them a little closer than driving by, down Burlington.

The event is free and open to the public and National Night Out is meant to grow trust and build relationships between the police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and the community.