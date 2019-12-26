National Weather Service in Hastings Expects a Normal Winter

HASTINGS – Now that winter is officially upon us, the National Weather Service in Hastings is expecting a rather normal winter in the coming months.

Mike Moritz, with the National Weather Service, says we are running ahead in terms of snowfall with some parts of Nebraska already seeing 30 inches of snow so far this year. He says if you look ahead to the rest of the winter, although we have had a lot of snow so far, that doesn’t mean a lot more snow is on the way.

We focus in on the generalities of the winter, and the two things we look at is temperature and precipitation. First off for temperatures we think that the trends are basically near normal. We’ve kinda been near normal so far, even though we’ve had the warm and cold spells, so we think that going through February and into March, we’re gonna end up about normal for that period. Precipitation is more challenging that temperature to be honest with you. The official forecast is for a better than average chance of seeing more precipitation than normal in January, February, and into March

Temperature wise, there will be warm periods and cold periods. He said that the precipitation may be influenced by the fact that 2019 was so wet and it’s been wet in the Northern Plains, although that doesn’t mean all of that will be snow. It could be rain or ice.

There will be no El Nino or La Nina, unlike last year where we were affected by an El Nino. So that makes it tough for them to be confident in the long term forecast.