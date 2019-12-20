HASTINGS – The National Weather Service in Hastings says not to expect a white Christmas this year. There will be a warm trend that takes us into Christmas week. Mike Moritz, of the National Weather Service, says there will be a potential weather system that may move through our area.

Even if we get precipitation though, I don’t think it guarantees a white Christmas because it’s sort of a marginal warm event, we could actually get some rain with it, we could actually get a mixture with it, and we could see some snow, so I think the chances of a white a white Christmas at least right here proper are pretty low

He went on to say that the further west you there is a little bit better of a chance but the warm weather will melt away anything that might be on the ground before Christmas.