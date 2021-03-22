National Weather Service in Hastings Severe Weather Awareness Week

HASTINGS – The National Weather Service in Hastings is reminding people to be prepared with Severe Weather Awareness Week starting today and will continue through Friday.

As we head toward spring the NWS is reminding everyone that severe weather can happen as early as March and it continues to ramp up from there. Mike Moritz, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, says that we’ve had some crazy weather the last few months.

We’ve had high winds, heavy snows, extreme cold, record warmth, and record rainfall. So you know, we have to be ready for anything here in Nebraska. Severe weather is a part of that. It’s very difficult to predict what might happen when you look ahead one, two, three months, in terms of specific storm action and what kind of season it will bring. So we do have to be ready for large hail, high winds, tornadoes, heavy rain, and just all aspects of severe weather that could influence our lives.

Throughout the week they will be posting on their social media with information and tips for being prepared for severe weather. It will include facts, history, and a lot of safety reminders. They will be doing their annual tornado warning test on Wednesday at 11am. It will coincide with the weekly test of the NOAA Weather Radio All-Hazards system.

The NWS is encouraging everyone to consider practicing their safety plan at that time or at least discussing the plan with family and co-workers. More information can be found at NWS.Gov/Hastings.