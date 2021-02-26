National Weather Service to Host Virtual Spotter Talks Throughout March

HASTINGS – The National Weather Service in Hastings will host seven virtual Severe Weather Awareness classes in March this year. The presentations are free and open to anyone with an interest in severe weather or for those who just want to learn more about the NWS and weather in general.

There will be seven different sessions and all of the presentations will cover the same information so participants only need to attend one session. However, participants must register for a session prior to attending. Mike Moritz, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, says that these will cover a broad range of topics.

We, obviously, focus on storm spotting and severe weather, but we know that there’s more to weather than just that. There’s things like communication, where you can get information, what types of information you are receiving and how to understand it. So the approach that I’m taking this year is we are going to focus on ten topics over the course of an hour. About five minutes a piece. And then we’ll just hit those things to keep things moving and keep people’s interest. We will have time for questions, we will have time for some conversation if we’d like. And I’m planning on doing a weather briefing with each one of them.

These webinars are free and open to the public. You do have to register for these events and you can do that by going to NWS.gov/Hastings. Each presentation will begin at 7:00pm.

Once registered, a confirmation email will be sent to the registrant, as well as emails one day and one hour before their scheduled class. Those who attend can expect each webinar to last 60 to 70 minutes.