HASTINGS – The National Weather Service in Hastings is saying that we will see severe weather tonight in South Central Nebraska.

NWS is expecting damaging winds gusting at potentially 75 miles per hour, ping pong ball size hail, and there will be the potential for a few, isolated tornadoes.

The main threat will be from 9pm to 4am tonight with isolated storms developing as early as 6pm or 7pm. Overall, they are expecting 1 to 3 inches of rain and localized flash flooding is also a possibility.