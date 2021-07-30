NDE Releases Second Draft of Standards; KPS Responds

LINCOLN – After receiving much scrutiny on their first draft, the Nebraska Department of Education released a second draft of health standards on Thursday. The first draft included education on sexual orientation and gender identity and parents, state senators, and Governor Ricketts criticized the inclusion of those topics. The second draft barely includes those topics. There is a section describing the difference between sex and gender in the seventh grade.

The board plans to meet within the next two weeks to get more feedback. They are hoping to have the final draft finished by October or November.

Dr. Kent Edwards, Kearney Public Schools Superintendent, said that he thinks parents will appreciate the changes made in the second draft. KPS said they will begin to re-assess the current health standards they adopted in 2012.

Governor Ricketts said the standards still need improvement.