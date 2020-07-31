NDOT Says Adams Central Avenue Project Won’t Be Completed Before Start of School Year

HASTINGS – The current closures on Adams Central Avenue will not be open to traffic prior to the start of the school year due to recent weather conditions, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, the north and south legs of the intersection are anticipated to open in approximately three weeks, following the start of the school year. US-6 will remain open to traffic, utilizing alternate school routes is recommended; and suggested routes would utilize S Osage Avenue, W DLD Road, and Southern Hills Drive.

In addition, a resurfacing project will also begin today. The project will start just south of 12th Street on Adams Central Avenue and run 1.75 miles south to the north side of the roundabout between the elementary and high school. Werner Construction will move equipment on site and begin work this week, with anticipated completion by Wednesday, August 12.

Adams Central Avenue will remain open to traffic with the use of pilot car through the construction area. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays, and buckle up.