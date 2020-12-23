Nebraska Airports Will Benefit in COVID Stimulus Bill

Money for Nebraska’s airports will be impacted by the Coronavirus stimulus. A provision of the package will require the FAA to calculate federal airport funding for 2022 and 2023 based on either 2018 or 2019 passenger numbers, rather than 2020 and 2021 numbers which are expected to be significantly lower because of COVID-19.

This will provide stability to primary airports in Nebraska regarding what they can expect for funding over the next couple of years as they plan projects.

Michael Morgan, City Manager of Kearney said “The City of Kearney, similar to may airports has seen reduced passenger traffic and revenue related to the Covid pandemic and this important legislation provides much needed financial assistance moving forward to ensure airports are prepared for future increased passenger demand,”

Michael Olson, Executive Director of the Hall County Airport Authority in Grand Island adds that “Airports continue to struggle as the Covid 19 virus persists. Protecting our future Federal funding despite our historic low passenger levels is paramount.”

Leaders from the state’s other passenger airports, Eppley Airfield in Omaha, The Lincoln Airport, and Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, all praised the provisions.