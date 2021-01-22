Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Coronavirus Vacccine

LINCOLN – Nebraska Chief Medical Officer answered frequently asked questions about the vaccine during a Facebook LIve session yesterday. He started by saying that the vaccine will be very important in ending the pandemic.

And our whole goal here at the State of Nebraska, and the Governor mentions this at all of his press briefings, has been to maintain hospital capacity. So we don’t overwhelm the healthcare system. And receiving the vaccine will help with that, just like how the non pharmaceutical interventions have prevented this from happening.

He encouraged everyone to get vaccinated when the time comes that they are available to the general public. He also talked about the safety of the vaccines. The two available vaccines went through three clinical trials with 30-40 thousand people in each trial.

They sent that data in and the FDA had a review committee that reviewed the data and then held a public meeting, an FDA advisory committee, to show that the vaccines were effective and safe, and they did that.

It’s important to get both doses of the vaccine because that’s how it gets to that 95 percent effectiveness. He also mentioned that the vaccines were developed so quickly because there was so much funding and manpower put behind making them.

They also mention that some people may experience mild side effects from the vaccine. If people have underlying health conditions they should consult with their health care provider before taking the vaccine.