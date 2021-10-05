Nebraska Department of Labor Hosting Walk in Wednesdays for Job Opportunities

HASTINGS – The Nebraska Department of Labor is hosting weekly job opportunity events called Walk In Wednesdays at their Hastings Job Center located at 2727 West Second Street, which is on the east side of the Landmark Center Building. They will be happening throughout the month of October from 10am to Noon and 2pm to 4pm. Randy Kissinger, with the Nebraska Department of Labor says that people should bring in a resume and cover letter and be prepared to be interviewed.

They may have them apply online in our resource room and help them do that. And then maybe schedule another time to meet them formally at the company down the road. But something different, something unique, an opportunity to get face to face with some employers.

No registration is required. There will be a wide range of jobs available throughout the month. Kissinger also says that there is a workforce shortage right now.

A lot of people working but maybe a lot of people that want to upgrade from a part time or a night shift to a day shift. So this will give them something unique to come in, meet with an employer, talk about what they have. The Department of Transportation has a lot of seasonal type things and we’ve got a lot of seasonal harvest going on. So if somebody has a CDL or a farm background and wants to do something for the next 30 to 60 days or something over the winter. Just about anything you could pick, we have an opportunity for them.

There are jobs available for all eligible working ages as well.

There is a lot going on and a lot of needs. What I would say if you’re a job seeker is figuring out what you want to do, when you want to work. How much you want to make, and start negotiating and start exploring those opportunities and I think you’ll find an employer that’ll fit to match what you’re interested in.

More information can be found at NEworks.Nebraska.Gov.