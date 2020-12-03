Nebraska Department of Labor Offering Program for People Who Lost Their Job

HASTINGS – The Nebraska Department of Labor is offering a program for people who lost their jobs due to no fault of their own. It can be coronavirus related but it doesn’t have to be related to the pandemic.

They are also trying to work with employers to get these people new jobs. The jobs must be full time and pay at least 12 dollars an hour. Randy Kissinger, the Regional Workforce Development Manager for the Nebraska Department of Labor, says that they will be able to reimburse employers who hire these individuals.

Up to 50 percent of that new employees wage for a designated time period, usually about 16 weeks. What it’s designed to do is provide the employee that opportunity to be trained. And the dollars are federal dollars that Nebraska applied to for dislocated workers. So we would do a direct reimbursement to those employers. It is not taxable because it’s a reimbursement. And it offsets the cost of those new employees.

They are looking for local employers and employees in the Tri-Cities specifically. They urge employers and employees to contact them at 402-462-1867. They can do a lot of the process virtually to keep people safe.