Nebraska Education Collaboration opposes a bill they say would hurt schools and students

HASTINGS – The Nebraska Education Collaboration is concerned that the changes proposed by a property tax relief bill would hurt schools and the students they serve.

They say that they do support property tax relief, but LB 974 would make funding unstable and the tax relief would be at the expense of the children’s future. Jeff Schnieder, the Superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, says you have to pay attention to the details when it comes to this bill.

It devalues the property value throughout the state of Nebraska. So what happens is, yes, schools would get additional money from the state but that wouldn’t be even close to what they are losing locally because of the devaluing of property. So schools lose money and get much tighter lids placed on us than we already have. We have no avenue to make up those funds.

He said this will force school local boards to make drastic cuts or raise the tax levy and the legislature is just passing the blame to local schools if LB 974 passes.

The state of Nebraska is currently ranked 49th in funding public education. Governor Ricketts has come out in support of the bill and says it’s a good step forward for property tax relief and funding schools better.

The Nebraska Education Coalition includes eight statewide education groups that represent small, medium, and large school districts, locally-elected school boards, teachers, administrators, other school staff and the public.