Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo Returning to Hastings

HASTINGS – The entry list has been set for the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Hastings June 17-19 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Over 150 high school rodeo athletes will compete in thirteen events. The top four competitors in each event at the state level will earn a berth to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Neb., July 18-24, where national champions will be crowned.

Athletes from Michell to Verdigre and from Inavale to Valentine will be in Hastings for competition. Hastings has hosted the high school state finals, the pinnacle of the sport for the state, since 2005, except for last year, when it was held in Burwell due to the pandemic.

The thirteen events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, reined cow horse and bull riding.

The first go-round takes place June 17 at 10 am and 6 pm. The second go-round is June 18 at 11 am and 6 pm. After the two rounds, the top ten contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 19. The cutting will be held at 7 am on June 17-18, with the short round at 8 am on June 19. The Finals is the culmination of 27 regular season rodeos.

The 2021-2022 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 19.

For more information, visit www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402.462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.