Nebraska Joins Coalition in Filing Suit to Halt Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he signed an executive order barring state agencies from enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates on state workers. In September, President Biden directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is jointly leading a ten state coalition in filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors and federally contracted employees. The lawsuit takes issue with the Biden Administration’s attempt to mandate vaccinations for one-fifth of the U.S. workforce through Executive Order 14042. Peterson is co-leading it with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Joining Nebraska and Missouri in the lawsuit are attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.