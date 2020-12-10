Nebraska Joins Other States in Lawsuit Challenging Election Results

LINCOLN -Secretary of State Bob Evnen fully concurs with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s decision to have Nebraska join with 16 other states in support of the U.S. Supreme Court lawsuit filed by the State of Texas. The Texas lawsuit was filed on Monday, December 7, 2020, against the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

The Texas lawsuit claims that each of those states unconstitutionally attempted to revise their states’ election statutes, removing protections that would guard against improprieties in voting by mail.

“It is absolutely essential that credible claims of election improprieties be brought to light and fully investigated,” Evnen said. “Tens of millions of Americans have been left wondering about the integrity of our elections. The success of our representative democracy requires that legitimate concerns about the election be properly addressed. The Texas lawsuit is an effort to do so.”