Nebraska Representative Jeff Fortenberry Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

LOS ANGELES – Nebraska Representative Jeff Fortenberry pleaded not guilty to charges of concealment and making false statements on Wednesday in Los Angeles Federal Court via videoconference. The government did ask for $50,000 in unsecured bond as part of the pre-trial supervision condition but they are not asking for him to be detained while the case continues. He was also advised by the judge that he not have contact with any of the potential witnesses.

On Tuesday, a Federal Grand Jury indicted the congressman with concealing information and making false statement to the FBI. The indictment is coming on the heels of an FBI investigation into contributions made by a foreign national to Fortenberry’s 2016 re-election campaign.