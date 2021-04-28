Nebraska Resumes Johnson and Johnson Vaccinations

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has announced the resumption of offering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Appropriate providers should resume administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to state officials.

Nebraska is following recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration in lifting the pause. The two federal agencies had earlier recommended a pause in using Johnson & Johnson doses. The safety and effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been confirmed by the CDC and the FDA. Nebraska providers who have a current supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should resume using those doses.