Nebraska State Auditor Says There are Possible Concerns with State Fair Finances

GRAND ISLAND – The Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts released their findings from investigating the finances of the State Fair on Tuesday. They sighted some possible concerns with two checks made by the former State Fair Chief of Finance, Patrick Kopke.

The two checks totaled just under 150,000 dollars made to RKBB Enterprises, LLC, which was created by Kopke in May of 2019. The findings also referenced just over 9,000 dollars of cash deposits into Kopke’s personal bank account. They also found numerous possible concerns in the use of State Fair credit cards by Kopke and Lori Cox, the former executive director.

The Nebraska State Fair Board plans to institute policies and procedures to tighten internal controls such as supporting documentation for journal entries including but not limited to: initiation, review and approval of journal entries; a procurement policy; an expense reimbursement policy, including receipt procedures for travel and other purchases; implementation of a vendor approval process wherein vendor research is conducted before relationships are established and/or invoices are paid; and a credit card policy.

The board said they are working with new Executive Director Bill Ogg to assess and implement recommendations for the State Auditor as well.