Nebraska State Fair Gets Underway and Continues Through Labor Day

GRAND ISLAND – The Nebraska State Fair is underway and will continue through Labor Day weekend, with the final day being on September 6. There will be food, music, 4H and FFA events, and much more going on at the fair. The Carnival Midway is coming back this year after not being able to make it last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Along with rides, they will also have food and games.

They will have four main concerts, with the Happy Together Tour on Monday in the Heartland Events Center. The other three will be outdoors with Kevin Costner and Modern West on Thursday, September 2. Banda Los Sebastianes will play on Friday, September 3 and Jon Pardi will close out the concert series on Saturday, September 4. Bill Ogg, the Executive Director of the State Fair, says that this year is a full fair.

There’s literally something for everyone in multiple replications. We did a quick reference the other day and there are 4400 hours of entertainment at no additional cost, beyond the gate admission. That’s 180 hours a day, you literally can’t take it all in.

There will be plenty of agriculture related exhibits and events as well. They will also livestream the agriculture events at the fair on their website, StateFair.Org. More information and tickets can also be found at their website.