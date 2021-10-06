Nebraska State Fair Sees Record Setting Numbers

GRAND ISLAND – The Nebraska State Fair is done tallying up the results of the 2021 State Fair and they say they saw record setting numbers. The 11 day event saw 266,245 attendees and visitors came from 43 states and 10 countries. That included a German delegation of 17 people who traveled to Grand Island. The headliner of the concerts, Jon Pardi, brought in a crowd of over 7,800 people. Food vendors and commercial exhibitors also saw an increase in sales compared to 2019. Next year’s fair is slated to be held August 26th through September 5th.

