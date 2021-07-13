Nebraska State Fair Welcomes the “Happy Together Tour”, Kevin Costner & Modern West, Banda Los Sebastianes and Jon Pardi in 2021 Concert Lineup

GRAND ISLAND – The Nebraska State Fair is excited to welcome the “Happy Together Tour,” country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West, Banda Los Sebastianes and country music singer Jon Pardi to State Fair attendees on August 30, September 2, 3, and September 4, respectively. Tickets for all concerts will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at StateFair.org.

“We are incredibly excited to bring large acts back to the Nebraska State Fair,” said Bill Ogg, Executive Director of the Nebraska State Fair. “The diversified genre of talent presented this year should deliver a memorable experience to all concert fans.”

The Happy Together Tour, occurring on Older Nebraskans Day, brings some of the original iconic bands and musicians of the 1960s onto center stage to the delight of classic rock fans. Acts include The Turtles, The Classics IV, The Cowsills, The Association, The Vogues along with Gary Puckett & The Union Gap. Concert information:

Date: Monday, August 30, 2021

Location: Inside the Heartland Event Center

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Actor and musician Kevin Costner is taking the greatest hits from his TV show “Yellowstone” on the road with band, Modern West. The “Tales from Yellowstone Tour” will feature popular songs like “Won’t Stop Loving You” and “The Man I Am.” Concert information:

Date: Thursday, September 2, 2021

Location: Outdoor

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Latin Grammy award-winner, Banda Los Sebastianes, will wow State Fair goers with their Sinaloan band rhythm as they headline stage Friday night. The Mazatlán based group will perform their current Regional Mexico Chart Billboard No. 1 hit, “Sin Miedo Al Éxito” (“Fear Without Success”) a song about fighting for one’s dreams without being afraid of success, and “El Campeón de los Borrachos” (“The Chamipon of Drunkards”) which tells the story of a man suffering from love gone wrong. Concert information:

Date: Friday, September 3, 2021

Location: Outdoor

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Best known for “Head Over Boots” and “Up All Night,” Pardi will delight attendees with his new hit “Tequila Little Time.” The ACM/CMA award-winning artist recently released Country radio single “Tequila Little Time,” the follow up to his Platinum-certified #1 song, “Heartache Medication” and his Billboard Top 5 “Ain’t Always The Cowboy.” Concert information:

Date: Saturday, September 4, 2021

Location: Outdoor

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska State Fair is scheduled for August 27 through September 6, 2021. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 and can be purchased at StateFair.org.

