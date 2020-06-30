Nebraska State Fair Will Happen but Will Be Limited; 4H and FFA Events are Happening

GRAND ISLAND – The Nebraska State Fair Board announced that the State Fair will be happening this year but it will be limited for now with a chance to add more events if Directed Health Measures allow for more.

They will have 4H and FFA events and those will be open to the public. Admission will also be free this year. All of the concerts will be cancelled due to them being indoors and being close quarters. Beth Smith, the Board Chair for the Nebraska State Fair Board, says that they are hopeful to have other events as well.

Delicious Fair Food, Raising Nebraska Exhibits, State Game and Park activities, vendors, local music, and taverns. If Hall County continues to move into Phase 4 we can potentially host the amusement park, Motorsports, a Kentucky derby event, Husker tailgate events, along with additional activities.

The new Executive Director of the State Fair, Bill Ogg, will be the one deciding which events will be added in as the fair gets closer. Governor Pete Ricketts says he’s excited that the 4H and FFA events will be happening.

It’s our Nebraska young people that do hold the future for Nebraska. Which is why it’s so important that we can carry on with this. And of course, Nebraska is an agricultural state, it’s the heart and soul of what we do here. And that’s what the State Fair is about as well. Highlighting the great young people we have in our state and what they do for agriculture. Agriculture drives about one in four jobs here in our state. And the State Fair plays an important role in bringing together rural Nebraska and urban Nebraska.

They will be cleaning and disinfecting constantly and the safety of everyone who attends is the top priority. Details on the scheduling of the shows and events are still in the works. The State Fair will happen Friday, August 28 through Monday, September 7.