Nebraska State Patrol Urges Stranded Motorists to Stay with Vehicle in Cold Temps

LINCOLN – The Nebraska State Patrol is urging caution in extremely cold temperatures throughout the state this week. Any motorist who becomes stranded should stay with their vehicle and call for help.

“The cold temperatures we are expecting throughout the state this week can be dangerous,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s critical that motorists are prepared in the event they become stranded while traveling. That preparation includes knowing what you need to do and having the proper items with you to help.”

If you become stranded on the road, stay with your vehicle and call for help. The vehicle is the best shelter from the elements and is the easiest thing for emergency personnel to spot while looking for a stranded motorist. Any motorist who becomes stranded can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 and speak directly with an NSP dispatcher.

All travelers are urged to keep a winter weather survival kit in their vehicle. Some basic items to include are: First Aid Kit, phone charger, ice scraper, shovel, small bag of sand, flashlight with extra batteries, blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing and winter accessories, jumper cables, tow rope, tool kit, matches, candles, red flag or bandana, high energy or dehydrated foods, and bottled water.

Anyone traveling should use well-traveled routes and alert others to your destination, route, and estimated time of arrival. That information can assist in locating a stranded vehicle.

Over the weekend, troopers responded to well over 200 weather-related incidents on the road, as much of the state received two more rounds of snow. Troopers performed 179 motorist assists and responded to 31 crashes.