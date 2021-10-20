Nebraska State Senators Call for Special Session to Address Vaccine Mandates

LINCOLN – State Senators Ben Hansen and Robert Clements delivered a co-signed letter from 26 Nebraska State Senators to the Secretary of State’s office to request a special session regarding potential vaccine mandates. They say that there are growing concerns that employers will require their employees to choose between their jobs or being vaccinated. The senators are also worried that the economy might be hit hard after enduring the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. While the state and country faces labor shortages, they fear this may add to the already growing problem.

The senators said the intent of calling a special session is not to affect mask mandates, question the science of vaccines, prevent schools from mandating current vaccinations to attend K-12 schools, say whether vaccines in general are good or bad, support the effectiveness of varying treatments or to consider any other non-relevant topics. It is solely to discuss and adopt legislation to prohibit employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines and legislation to prohibit governmental and/or educational entities from mandating COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of receiving services.

The letter delivered to Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office reads:

“Pursuant to Rule 9, Section 2 of the Legislature’s Rules, and in accordance with the procedure established in Neb. Rev. Stat. § 50-125, and on behalf of the undersigned senators, I submit to you our request for the Legislature to meet in Special Session for the purpose of adopting legislation to prohibit employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines and legislation to prohibit governmental and/or educational entities from mandating COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of receiving services.”

At the time of release, the letter was been signed by the following senators:

Senator Joni Albrecht of District 17, Senator John Arch of District 14, Senator Bruce Bostelman of District 23, Senator Tom Brandt of District 32, Senator Tom Brewer of District 43, Senator Tom Briese of District 41, Senator Robert Clements of District 2, Senator Myron Dorn of District 30, Senator Steve Erdman of District 47, Senator Mike Flood of District 19, Senator Curt Friesen of District 34, Senator Suzanne Geist of District 25, Senator Tim Gragert of District 40, Senator Mike Groene of District 42, Senator Steve Halloran of District 33, Senator Ben Hansen of District 16, Speaker Mike Hilgers of District 21, Senator Dan Hughes of District 44, Senator Brett Lindstrom of District 18, Senator Lou Ann Linehan of District 39, Senator John S. Lowe, Sr. of District 37, Senator Mike McDonnell of District 5, Senator Mike Moser of District 22, Senator Dave Murman of District 38, Senator Rita Sanders of District 45, and Senator Julie Slama of District 1.