Nebraska Under Investigation

According to a report from Brett McMurphy from the Action Network, the Nebraska football program and head coach Scott Frost is under investigation for NCAA violations. Per the report, the program is under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. Two Nebraska staff members, analyst Jonathan Rutledge and the chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht have left the program in the last eight months, but it is unknown if their departures were related to the ongoing NCAA investigation. Nebraska also allegedly relocated its strength workouts to an undisclosed location to avoid the school knowing about it during the pandemic. Frost could face a suspension and miss time during the 2021 season. The investigation is ongoing and no penalties against the team or Frost have been announced.

