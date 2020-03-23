New Cases of Coronavirus Reported; Up to 50 Cases in the State

NEBRASKA – Multiple new cases of the coronavirus were reported over the weekend bringing the state total to 50. These cases were reported in new counties like Buffalo, Lancaster, and Dawson counties. Local health departments are actively monitoring this situation, and have contacted individuals who need to self-isolate at this time. People who are concerned they may have the coronavirus should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from the virus, including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease, according to the CDC. There is a statewide coronavirus information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: 402-552-6645.