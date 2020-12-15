New City Council Members Sworn In at Monday’s Meeting

The new City Council members were sworn in at Monday’s council meeting. Shawn Hartmann, representing Ward Four, and Joy Huffaker, representing Ward Three were officially sworn in as council members after winning in the November General Election. Returning council members Jeniffer Beahm and Butch Eley were also sworn in. The council also held nominations for elections of the new president and vice president of the City Council. Ginny Skutnik was selected as the council president and was voted in unanimously. Butch Eley was the one who nominated Skutnik.

Ginny is a senior member of the council and she very rarely misses a meeting so I think she would make a very good council president.

Butch Eley was selected as vice president and was also voted in unanimously. Ginny Skutnik nominated Eley.

Butch also has senior member of the council and has not missed very many meetings so I feel he would be a very good choice.

The Council also approved a plan amendment for the Theater District Redevelopment Project at the Imperial Mall to add a grocery store as a part of the project. An agreement with Priority Medical Transport, LLC to provide backup emergency medical services to the City of Hastings was approved as well. A contract was also awarded to Creative Sites, LLC for the purchase and installations of an inclusive playground at Crosier Park.