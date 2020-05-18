New Directed Health Measure for Two Rivers and South Heartland Districts Start Today

HASTINGS – The new Directed Health Measure will take effect today for the South Heartland District and the Two Rivers District. These districts include Adams, Buffalo, and Dawson Counties. The new DHM states that certain businesses can reopen.

Beauty and nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, and tattoo studios can reopen but they must maintain the 10 person rule with employees and customers wearing masks. Childcare facilities will be permitted to have up to 15 children per room or space. Restaurant dining rooms will reopen as well but they are limited to 50 percent of maximum occupancy rating at a time. All other businesses that were ordered to close must remain closed and that includes bars, gentlemen’s and bottle clubs, and indoor theaters.

Michele Bever, Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that people still need to be careful.

I think it’s a really big responsibility for those entities that are being allowed to reopen or expand their services under these relaxed restrictions. Because if it goes well and the recommendations for how to open and how to keep patrons safe and employees safe are followed diligently, then we would expect to see the curve remain flat and additional restrictions may be relaxed. I think it’s really important for business owners to follow the guidance for reopening. I’m encouraging restaurant and salon owners to review the guidance and follow it carefully.

Governor Ricketts also allowed places of worship to reopen with restrictions and guidelines. And elective surgeries have been resumed at many hospitals as well, including Mary Lanning Healthcare. Guidance for reopening can be found on SouthHeartlandHealth.org and DHHS.NE.Gov.