New Directed Health Measure Starts Today

NEBRASKA – The New Directed Health Measure for the month of June begins today. Most of the state is on the same DHM now that will allow certain, non-contact, sports to resume, bars and other businesses like bars can reopen, and gatherings are now limited to 25 people instead of ten.

Only people returning from international travel, not domestic travel, will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon coming back to Nebraska.

Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that people should remain cautious.

It’s truly important that we continue to social distance and wear masks. Because we can still have spread of this disease. It’s like a little ember there and if we have a little bit of an opportunity it can flame up again. And we want to make sure that we don’t have that happen in our area. And we don’t have increases in cases and start having the healthcare system utilized heavily again. We need to continue to practice that and people have been doing a great job as we have seen our numbers so just keep up the good work.

The new DHM applies to all counties in Nebraska except Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, and Dakota counties. They will enter into the same DHM that most of the state was on in May where restaurants will be able to reopen with other businesses like salons, hair stylists, and massage therapists. Although, the sports changes will apply to those counties.

More information on the Directed Health Measure can be found at DHHS.NE.Gov.