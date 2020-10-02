New Downtown Event; Art Walk on Saturday

HASTINGS – The Hastings Downtown Center Association will be doing a new event in Downtown Hastings on Saturday, called the Art Walk. It will be from 10am to 3pm and is completely free to check out. It will be a lot like Junk Street with different vendors lined up in front of buildings throughout downtown.

Tammy Orthmann, the Director of the Downtown Center Association, says that they will have a ton of different vendors that will interest everyone.

Professional Photographers, we have jewelry makers, we have Sally Jurgenmeier from Heartwell. She’ll be there with her metal work. We have Amy Sandeen with photos and jewelry. We have people from Heartwell, Clay Center, Campbell that will all be there demonstrating. We will have a fiber artist there who will show how you can spin wool. And you’ll also be able to purchase art too.

There will also be people teaching about art, not just selling art. The different businesses in Downtown Hastings will also be having special Art Walk deals going on as well. Orthmann said that it’s never too early to be thinking about Christmas shopping.