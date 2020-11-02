New Downtown Event Starts Today; Holiday Stocking Decoration Contest

HASTINGS – The Hastings Downtown Center Association is starting a new event today called the Holiday Stocking Decoration Contest. Starting today and continuing until November 9th anyone can buy a five dollar wood stocking from Jacobi’s Carpet and then decorate it and turn it back into Jacobi’s by November 16th.

The stockings will be displayed throughout downtown Hastings. Tammy Orthmann, the Director of the Downtown Center Association, says that people can decorate the stockings any way they want to, there is no specific theme for this event.

If you’re an organization or if your family likes particular things like flamingos, let’s say or something like that, you can put them all over your stockings.

Then on Shop Small Saturday on November 28th people will be able to vote on the best one in three categories. Individual, where anyone can make one, groups, like nonprofits, and Downtown Center Association Members.

Each category winner will win a prize that is worth around fifty dollars. They may open it up for online voting after Shop Small Saturday. The stockings will stay up through the holiday season.