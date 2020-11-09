New Drive-Thru to Open at Utilities Department Business Office

HASTINGS – A new drive-thru window will open to customers at the City of Hastings Utilities Department’s business office on Nov. 12.

Construction on the project began last spring, and customer service representatives had been working with Utilities customers via phone, email and a temporary drive-thru window at City Hall while construction continued. Once the new drive-thru opens at 1228 N. Denver Ave., customer service representatives will no longer be available at the City Hall drive-thru.

The Utilities Department business office will remain closed to foot traffic to reduce direct contact between customers and employees, but customers can still receive services through the new drive-thru or by calling 402-463-1371. Customers can also drop payments off at any drop box location across the city or pay online at https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/utilities/pay-my-bill/.

The new drive-thru will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

With the drive-thru at City Hall closing, customers needing to conduct business at City Hall are encouraged to call 402-461-2309 to receive assistance over the phone or to schedule an in-person appointment.