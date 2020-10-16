New Event at Prairie Loft Center, Harvest Hurrah, Gets Underway Today

HASTINGS – The Prairie Loft Center is hosting a new event this weekend called Harvest Hurrah, and it’s getting underway today and will continue tomorrow. This is a free event but pre-registration is required at PrairieLoft.org. The event will run from Noon to 5pm both today and tomorrow.

There will be plenty of activities going on including, scavenger hunts, trail exploration, art activities, storytelling, an obstacle course, pumpkins and local farm goods for sale, and food trucks and picnic areas. Amy Sandeen, the Executive Director of the Prairie Loft Center, says that there are some new areas that have been added to the center.

That leads through the fields and out into off the beat and path exploration areas. And every household that comes gets some free swag from us too. We’ve got some backpacks to give away and that will give people a chance to carry their water bottles and all their cool art activities home with them.

Most activities will be outdoors with a few in the barns. The classroom will be closed but the mud kitchen, sandbox, and other outdoor areas will be open. They ask that when you do pre-register online, you schedule an arrival time and plan to stay four around 2 hours to allow space for social distancing. Face coverings will be required.

They got their plan approved by the South Heartland District Health Department. They will also be accepting free will donations at the event.