New Good Samaritan Emergency Room Opens at 6 a.m. Tomorrow

KEANREY – The new Dr. Kenton L. Shaffer Emergency Care Center at CHI Health Good Samaritan opens at 6 a.m. on Sept. 28.

The new space features a multi-purpose entry point located on the north side of the hospital adjacent to Parking Lot A. This new entrance, open 24/7, supports walk-in access to the all-new Emergency Room, East Admissions and East hospital tower. Those seeking walk-in emergency care should use the new entrance on the north starting at 6 a.m.

The hospital’s current Emergency Room entrance, on the East side of the hospital, will close to visitors at 6 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Entry points will not change for ambulance and air medical helicopter transports.

A virtual tour showcasing the new Emergency Center can be found on the hospitals website at https://www.chihealth.com/ GoodSamaritanED

More about the Dr. Kenton L. Shaffer Emergency Care Center at CHI Health Good Samaritan:

Groundbreaking for the $15.6 million project took place Aug. 27, 2019.

The 20,000-square-foot Emergency Care Center was designed by staff and providers. It features 14 private patient care rooms, a larger waiting area with windows and more and closer parking.

Built in 1994, the current 7,500-square-foot Emergency Department has remained open and fully functioning during the construction.

“While our staff and equipment are leading-edge, our current ER was built for health care delivery in the ‘90s. Our new space prioritizes patient privacy, it’s larger to accommodate today’s growing technology, and has additional pandemic isolation features. It’s designed with patient comfort and convenience at the forefront with added efficiency for our providers and staff. It allows us to continue providing the highest quality care found anywhere, but it’s close to home and family,” says Michael Schnieders, president, CHI Health Good Samaritan.

The project was made possible, in part, by a $2 million anonymous donation. As requested by the donor, the center is named after Kearney resident and respected pediatrician Dr. Kenton L. Shaffer.

“Dr. Shaffer’s pioneering vision, determination and dedication to the tiniest of patients helped build the foundation for Good Samaritan’s NICU—one of the first of its kind in central Nebraska. No matter the hour or weather conditions, he would drive out to care for sick babies. While Dr. Shaffer is not the anonymous donor, you can see why money was given in his name to further advance trauma care to our region. He’s gone above and beyond to save many little lives. Even in his retirement he continues to help, volunteering his time and expertise at HelpCare Clinic,” said Randy DeFreece, Foundation president. “

The final phase of the project will begin this fall when construction crews start work to fully enclose the existing ambulance bay providing protection from the elements and added patient privacy.