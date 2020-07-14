New Kearney Area Community Foundation Partnership

KEARNEY – Last year a local family decided to dissolve their family’s private foundation, the Theodore G. Baldwin Foundation, and chose the Kearney Area Community Foundation (KACF) to manage its assets. With that, the Ted Baldwin Donor Advised Fund was established. By creating a donor advised fund the Baldwins will shift the management, reporting and oversight to KACF as they begin their retirement later this year.

“Through the years, we had seen the Community Foundation develop many of the same goals and ideals that the Theodore G. Baldwin Foundation had, and we wanted to continue to provide a charitable outlet by streamlining the Theodore G. Baldwin Foundation to that of KACF,” said Mike Baldwin, a local attorney.

In 1983, 11 years after the passing of his father, Mike established the foundation with money left by his mother, Ellen, when she sold her shares of the J.A. Baldwin Mfg. Company. Later changed to Baldwin Filters, the company was started in 1936 by Mike’s grandfather J.A. Baldwin and was later led by his father Theodore (Ted) Baldwin.

Since its inception, the Theodore G. Baldwin Foundation has awarded more than $5 million in grants to local nonprofits. “It wasn’t our money to begin with, so it is easier to give away something that never belonged to you,” said Mike. “We just want to help.”

Mike and his wife, Jo, are happy to continue the tradition of granting money to nonprofits, schools and government entities. “The transition in grant making is easy and KACF helps us accomplish our charitable giving goals,” said Jo.

Grants are made to nonprofit, federally tax-exempt 501(c)(3) qualified organizations, or organizations delivering a project or program which have a fiscal relationship with a qualified charity in the Kearney area.

The Baldwin’s three children will be their successor advisors, providing opportunity for their family to continue to give to the community for years to come.

“We continue to encourage others to set up funds through the foundation, which allow them to see the benefits of KACF. We promote the Foundation because it’s an easy thing to do,” said Mike.

The deadline for applications is September 30, 2020. For more information regarding the Ted Baldwin Donor Advised Fund and how to apply for a grant, please visit www.kearneyfoundation.org/ted-baldwin.

If you, or someone you know, is interested in setting up a donor advised fund at the Kearney Area Community Foundation, contact Judi Sickler, President/CEO at 308-237-3114 or [email protected]