No Adams County Fair This Week but 4H and FFA Events Are Still Happening

HASTINGS – The Adams County Fair will not be happening this year but they will be 4H and FFA events throughout this week. Each day will be a different animal and the judging will be done one at a time. Although it is a little bit different than usual, the benefits of this will be the kids will have more one on one time with the judges.

Scott Schneider, the President of the Adams County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, says that the kids deserve this recognition after all the hard work they’ve put in this year.

We still wanted to have something for the kids. You know, whether it’s a senior or a first time shower. We just felt like they put some time in it, they put money into it. And because we are an agricultural society, there’s a lot of jobs based around ag. We figured something had to be done.

He said that they worked with the South Heartland District Health Department and the 4H Council to get these events to happen. The events will be closed to the public and the families will be judged one at a time.

The Statice Exhibits will be judged behind closed doors. They will also have some virtual events on Zoom for the kids as well. The 4H Auction will be held at a different date.