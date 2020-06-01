No Charges Will Be Filed in the Death of James Scurlock

OMAHA – Douglas County District Attorney Don Kleine announced Monday that there will be no charges for Jake Gardner, an Omaha bar owner, for shooting and killing 22 year old James Scurlock on Saturday. Klein showed videos of the altercation and stated that Gardner acted in self defense. Governor Pete Ricketts addressed the protests and the shooting at his press conference on Monday. He said the decision won’t make some people happy.

Don Klein is a well respected prosecutor. He’s respected in the law community both in Omaha and here in Lincoln. I’ve worked with Don for the last five and a half years, and while this is certainly not my area of expertise, Don Klein does not believe he can bring charges at this time, I believe him.

The Governor also said that Omaha and Lincoln have seen a level of disruption and chaos that they haven’t seen in recent memory.

What has started out as a peaceful protest, has been hijacked by people who want to cause harm in Lincoln and Omaha. Now the protests are about the very real issues that face the minority communities with regard to equal access to justice and how they are treated by law enforcement. And the case of George Floyd highlights this. With what that police officer did to him. How he killed him right there on the street. And justice must be served.

Ricketts thanked the peaceful protesters and the law enforcement. He said the violence and property disruption detracts from the memory of George Floyd and implored people to follow the curfew that has been set out for Omaha and Lincoln and asked for “peace and calm.”