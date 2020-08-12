No DHM Change for South Heartland District Until at Least the End of August

HASTINGS – The South Heartland Health District, and most of the state, will remain in Phase 3 of Directed Health Measures until at least August 31. It was originally meant to last until July 31 but was extended.

Currently the South Heartland District is in the Orange, or Elevated, risk level. Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that the South Heartland District has done an overall good job of following the guidelines.

But we need to keep at it. There are prevention actions that we can continue to do in our community that will help the schools stay open and will help them open safely to begin with. We’ve talked about these a lot but I’m going to repeat them again. Because we need to stay home if we have symptoms, even mild symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19. And we need to be keeping six feet between ourselves and other people. And we need to be wearing face covering as a barrier to keep our germs from spreading to others, especially if when we are unable to be physically distanced.

She also said that quarantining and isolation will be key in keeping the spread of the virus down. If someone tests positive or has symptoms of the coronavirus they should be in isolation. She says that means staying home and away from other people, even within the home.

Close contacts of those who test positive should quarantine. That means they should self monitor for symptoms and also stay isolated until they confirm they are negative for the virus.