Nomi Health Opens COVID-19 Testing Site in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND – Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, today announced the upcoming opening of a drive-thru testing site in Grand Island to accommodate the demand for COVID-19 testing across the Tri-Cities region.

The site will ensure that residents in the Tri-Cities region have access to critical COVID-19 testing as the Delta variant spreads across Nebraska.

The site opens Wednesday, Sept. 29

Address: 1137 South Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801

Hours: This week: Wednesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Beginning Oct. 4: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The site will offer both rapid antigen testing with a 1-hour turn-around time, and PCR testing with a 24-48-hour turnaround time. Samples are processed in a CLIA-certified laboratory using FDA-authorized kits.

People in need of a test are asked to bring an insurance card if they have one. If they do not have insurance, they will not be turned away. Appointments are preferred but not required. Those in need of a test are asked to register in advance by visiting: nomihealth.com/nebraska